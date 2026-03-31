Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 194,013 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises about 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.89% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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