Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 36,033 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 270.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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