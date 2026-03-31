Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 19,950 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XSVN

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 1.80% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVN stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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