Q1 EPS Estimate for Consolidated Water Lowered by Analyst

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

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Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Price Performance

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $526.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In other news, Director Maria Elena Giner bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $100,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,094.40. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 1,467.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 335.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 67.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

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Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

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