iShares Gold Trust $IAU Holdings Trimmed by Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $104.40.

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iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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