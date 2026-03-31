iShares Gold Trust $IAU Holdings Trimmed by Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $104.40.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Commerzbank published an ultra?bullish forecast that rate cuts in H2 would drive gold toward extremely high targets, a call that could support long?term inflows into gold ETFs like IAU if markets price in easier policy later this year. Rate cuts in H2 will drive gold to $5,000 and silver to $90 – Commerzbank
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC argues a longer?term de?dollarization trend and diversification by sovereign buyers will underpin further gains for gold, a structural tailwind for IAU. ‘Gold is behaving like a risk asset in 2026′ but de-dollarization trend will drive further gains – HSBC
- Positive Sentiment: Modest safe?haven bidding amid Middle East tensions has lifted spot gold and bullion demand in recent sessions, a direct positive for IAU’s NAV and investor interest. Gold, silver see gains on modest safe-haven bidding
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that central banks have been large net buyers (noted in market commentary) provide durable physical demand that supports ETF holdings like IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Eyes $4,600 – Breakout or Trap?
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical analysis highlights specific entry/exit levels for traders; useful for short?term flows but not a definitive directional signal for longer?term ETF positioning. Gold market analysis for March 30 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting gold “behaving like a risk asset” this year signals changing correlations with equities—this is a mixed indicator that could either attract or repel ETF flows depending on macro direction. ‘Gold is behaving like a risk asset in 2026′ but de-dollarization trend will drive further gains – HSBC
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ reports gold edged lower as U.S.?Iran talks produced mixed signals—geopolitical ambiguity can produce short?term selling and reduce safe?haven bids. Gold Edges Lower Amid Divergent Signals on U.S.-Iran Talks
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and renewed inflation fears have pressured gold in recent sessions, as higher inflation expectations can lift real yields and weigh on non?yielding assets like gold. Gold Falls Amid Rising Inflation Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warns that elevated Treasury yields and occasional central?bank selling can cap rallies; if yields stay high, ETF demand into IAU could be constrained. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Can Gold Rally If Treasury Yields Stay Elevated?
- Negative Sentiment: High volatility may keep retail investors sidelined, increasing the risk of episodic outflows from gold ETFs and adding downside risk to IAU. Gold’s volatility could keep retail investors on the sidelines, raising the risk of further downside – DeCarley’s Garner
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Further Reading
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