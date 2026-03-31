Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.4667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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