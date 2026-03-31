Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.1429.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Insider Activity at Amrize

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

In related news, insider Jaime Hill acquired 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.34 per share, with a total value of $179,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,840. The trade was a 13.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mario Gross bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,059.63. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have purchased 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. Amrize has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amrize Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Amrize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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