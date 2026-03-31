Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVAX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Evaxion A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Evaxion A/S from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion A/S

Evaxion A/S Stock Up 7.1%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Evaxion A/S has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

About Evaxion A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

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