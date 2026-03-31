Head to Head Survey: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Tingyi Cayman Islands and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group -36.12% -1.15% -0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00 The Hain Celestial Group 2 9 1 0 1.92

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tingyi Cayman Islands and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $2.14, suggesting a potential upside of 239.15%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingyi Cayman Islands and The Hain Celestial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.00 billion 0.67 $626.12 million N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.56 billion 0.04 -$530.84 million ($6.06) -0.10

Tingyi Cayman Islands has higher revenue and earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

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Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

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