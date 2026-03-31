Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaya and Advantage Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kaya alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $10,000.00 141.75 -$2.08 million ($0.16) -0.21 Advantage Solutions $3.54 billion 0.10 -$227.74 million ($17.50) -1.57

Profitability

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kaya and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -44,929.98% N/A -5,461.05% Advantage Solutions -6.43% -34.48% -7.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kaya and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00 Advantage Solutions 2 1 1 0 1.75

Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $28.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Kaya.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Kaya on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.