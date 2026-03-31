Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get Insperity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. This represents a 11.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 997,912 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,723.20. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders bought 214,437 shares of company stock worth $4,941,246. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 32.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Insperity by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 4.0%

NSP stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Insperity has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -137.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.