Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 23,750 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.
Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners
Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MLP sector rally: Master limited partnerships including Enterprise Products are being bid up as investors chase high yields and defensive “toll-road” cash flows; the Invezz piece highlights broad MLP strength and peer gains that are supporting EPD. Here’s why MLP stocks like Energy Transfer, Enterprise Partners are soaring
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on EPD to $42 and moved to an “outperform” rating — a near-term catalyst that lends upside support to the stock. RBC raises PT to $42 / Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional reappraisals and presentations: Recent investor attention from presentations (World Chemical Forum) and upgrades — including Wells Fargo’s move to Overweight and coverage initiated by Truist that cited strong balance-sheet metrics and distribution coverage — support confidence in EPD’s resilience. How Investors Are Reacting To Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive long-term narratives: Dividend/fundamental write-ups (Motley Fool pieces) continue to present EPD as a reliable, high-yield “toll road” and long-term dividend holding — supportive for buy-and-hold investors but less likely to move intraday price materially. 3 High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
- Negative Sentiment: Sell-side caution and downgrades: A Seeking Alpha piece argues the “window of opportunity is closing” for EPD, which can pressure sentiment among tactical traders. Enterprise Products Partners: The Window Of Opportunity Is Closing Fast
- Negative Sentiment: Recent hold/price-target cuts: Coverage notes initiating or lowering to Hold with sub-current price targets (e.g., $36 initiation reported across outlets) weigh on near-term upside and introduce conflicting signals versus the RBC raise. EPD initiated with ‘hold’ rating, $36 PT
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.
Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.
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