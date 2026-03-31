Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 23,750 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.