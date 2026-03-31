Q2 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Raised by Zacks Research

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

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ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

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ABM Industries Stock Up 1.0%

ABM opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 590.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 667.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ABM Industries by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,621.68. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

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ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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