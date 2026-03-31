Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 858,085 Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 858,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,761,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.41% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

CGUS opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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