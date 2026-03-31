Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,510 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $89,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 21.8% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $59.00 price target on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $337.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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