Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $3,034,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.