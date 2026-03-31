Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.40 and last traded at $147.0340. Approximately 23,792,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 27,349,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.91.

Oracle Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $422.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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