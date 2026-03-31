Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.48 and last traded at $253.79. 48,363,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,985,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.63.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Apple is testing a Siri upgrade that can handle multiple commands in one query, a meaningful product/AI improvement that could boost services usage and competitiveness vs. newer assistants. Apple tests Siri feature

Apple is testing a Siri upgrade that can handle multiple commands in one query, a meaningful product/AI improvement that could boost services usage and competitiveness vs. newer assistants. Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett publicly said he “sold Apple too soon” and would consider buying more at the right price — a bullish endorsement from a marquee long-term investor that can lift sentiment. Buffett on Apple sale

Warren Buffett publicly said he “sold Apple too soon” and would consider buying more at the right price — a bullish endorsement from a marquee long-term investor that can lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Reports say iPhone demand remains strong in China even as competitors struggle, supporting revenue expectations for Apple’s largest product line. iPhone demand in China

Reports say iPhone demand remains strong in China even as competitors struggle, supporting revenue expectations for Apple’s largest product line. Positive Sentiment: Apple continues to staff up its AI efforts (hiring a Google shopping/assistant exec for AI marketing) and is positioning AI features around hardware and the App Store — moves that support a multi-year services/AI monetization story. Apple recruits Google exec

Apple continues to staff up its AI efforts (hiring a Google shopping/assistant exec for AI marketing) and is positioning AI features around hardware and the App Store — moves that support a multi-year services/AI monetization story. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s 50th anniversary coverage highlights long-term strength and cultural relevance but also frames the company at an inflection point as it adapts to the AI era — important context but not an immediate catalyst. Apple turns 50

Apple’s 50th anniversary coverage highlights long-term strength and cultural relevance but also frames the company at an inflection point as it adapts to the AI era — important context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Security researchers warn of a new social?engineering macOS malware (Infinit Stealer) that’s hard to detect — a reputational and support-cost risk for Mac users and enterprise customers. Mac malware risk

Security researchers warn of a new social?engineering macOS malware (Infinit Stealer) that’s hard to detect — a reputational and support-cost risk for Mac users and enterprise customers. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s European operation was fined for breaching Russian sanctions and reports note a mistaken/early rollout of Apple Intelligence in China — regulatory missteps that raise execution and compliance questions. Subsidiary fined China rollout error

Apple’s European operation was fined for breaching Russian sanctions and reports note a mistaken/early rollout of Apple Intelligence in China — regulatory missteps that raise execution and compliance questions. Negative Sentiment: Commentary that Apple is “lagging in AI” vs. rivals keeps pressure on expectations for near-term AI-driven growth; investors will watch WWDC and Siri updates for proof of progress. Apple lagging in AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Apple Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.06 and a 200-day moving average of $263.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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