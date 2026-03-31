Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 14.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.8560. 9,499,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,982,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 217,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $4,095,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,432.80. The trade was a 79.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,147,226 shares of company stock valued at $41,879,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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