DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,165 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 26th total of 55,169 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,814,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DevvStream stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.79% of DevvStream as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DevvStream in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

DevvStream Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ DEVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. DevvStream has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About DevvStream

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DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

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