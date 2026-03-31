Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.86 and last traded at $146.28. Approximately 44,741,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 50,024,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.55.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Stellantis renewed and expanded a five?year contract to roll Palantir Foundry and deploy the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform across more operations — a material, multi?year commercial win that supports repeatable revenue and AIP adoption. Read More.

Stellantis renewed and expanded a five?year contract to roll Palantir Foundry and deploy the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform across more operations — a material, multi?year commercial win that supports repeatable revenue and AIP adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Defense designated Palantir’s Maven Smart System as a program of record and the U.K. FCA is piloting Palantir systems — wins that underline durable government demand and mission?critical positioning. Read More.

The U.S. Department of Defense designated Palantir’s Maven Smart System as a program of record and the U.K. FCA is piloting Palantir systems — wins that underline durable government demand and mission?critical positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $195 price target after discussions with company advisors and customers, giving investors an analyst-backed bull case amid the recent pullback. Read More.

Mizuho reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $195 price target after discussions with company advisors and customers, giving investors an analyst-backed bull case amid the recent pullback. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst pieces highlight Palantir’s AIP, Foundry and Gotham driving rapid commercial growth; Zacks and other outlets argue these catalysts justify holding the stock despite a rich multiple. Read More.

Multiple analyst pieces highlight Palantir’s AIP, Foundry and Gotham driving rapid commercial growth; Zacks and other outlets argue these catalysts justify holding the stock despite a rich multiple. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry reports list Palantir among leaders in precision medicine software, signaling commercialization beyond defense into healthcare and industrial AI use cases. Read More.

Industry reports list Palantir among leaders in precision medicine software, signaling commercialization beyond defense into healthcare and industrial AI use cases. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir appears on several AI/tech stock lists (Goldman Sachs AI picks, Zacks style rankings), which can boost fund/ETF interest but are not immediate revenue drivers. Read More.

Palantir appears on several AI/tech stock lists (Goldman Sachs AI picks, Zacks style rankings), which can boost fund/ETF interest but are not immediate revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector momentum calls (tech looking to rally) may lift PLTR alongside peers; these are sentiment plays rather than company?specific fundamentals. Read More.

Macro/sector momentum calls (tech looking to rally) may lift PLTR alongside peers; these are sentiment plays rather than company?specific fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High valuation remains the main overhang — several pieces note PLTR is richly priced versus fundamentals and highlight the stock’s big drawdowns from its highs. Read More.

High valuation remains the main overhang — several pieces note PLTR is richly priced versus fundamentals and highlight the stock’s big drawdowns from its highs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Prominent short sellers (Michael Burry) have signaled success on bearish bets, keeping volatility and headline risk elevated for momentum?driven investors. Read More.

Prominent short sellers (Michael Burry) have signaled success on bearish bets, keeping volatility and headline risk elevated for momentum?driven investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and outlets question whether AIP/partnerships can scale rapidly enough to justify the current multiple, making the stock sensitive to execution shortfalls. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average is $168.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,364 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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