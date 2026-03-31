Head-To-Head Analysis: Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) & Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chanson International and Pigeon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $18.23 million 5.58 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Pigeon $730.24 million 1.70 $57.43 million $0.11 23.64

Analyst Recommendations

Pigeon has higher revenue and earnings than Chanson International.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chanson International and Pigeon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanson International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pigeon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Chanson International has a beta of -2.48, indicating that its share price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chanson International and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A Pigeon 7.87% 10.93% 8.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pigeon beats Chanson International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International

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Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About Pigeon

(Get Free Report)

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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