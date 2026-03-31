Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 159,687 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 26th total of 210,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

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Great Wall Motor Company Profile

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Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer based in Baoding, Hebei Province. The company specializes in the design, development and production of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks and electric vehicles. Its portfolio includes the Haval brand of SUVs, the WEY luxury SUV line, the Tank series of off-road vehicles and the ORA electric vehicle brand. Great Wall Motor’s vertical integration spans steel stamping, welding, painting and final assembly, allowing the company to maintain control over key production processes and quality standards.

Founded in 1984 as the Baoding Great Wall Foundry Factory, the company adopted the name Great Wall Motor in 1996 to reflect its automotive ambitions.

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