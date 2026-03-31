Short Interest in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Declines By 19.9%

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,331 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 26th total of 1,661 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

JRFIF stock opened at $834.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.31. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 52 week low of $623.98 and a 52 week high of $834.25.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) established under the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Law of Japan. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company seeks to provide investors with stable distribution income and medium- to long-term capital gains through investments in income-producing real estate.

The company’s primary business activity is the acquisition, ownership and management of office and commercial properties located in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

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