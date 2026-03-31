Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Expands By 19.3%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 620,530 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 26th total of 520,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDDTF opened at C$41.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.71. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of C$34.25 and a 52 week high of C$41.71.

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About AB Industrivärden (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Industrivärden (publ) is a Stockholm-based investment company with roots dating back to 1944. As a publicly traded holding company, Industrivärden acquires and manages long-term equity investments in primarily Nordic listed companies. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and maintains a focus on industrial and financial sectors, leveraging its deep market knowledge to foster sustainable value creation.

Industrivärden’s core business activity is strategic equity investment. It typically holds significant minority stakes in major Swedish and Nordic corporations, often taking board seats to support governance and strategic development.

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