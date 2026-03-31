14,026 Shares in Vicor Corporation $VICR Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $1,363,562.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,489.66. The trade was a 28.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 188,838 shares in the company, valued at $32,857,812. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,625 shares of company stock valued at $96,602,809. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $209.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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