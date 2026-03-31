Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 32,874 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VONG opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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