SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,689,362 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 16,632,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,118,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 342.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,853,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 131,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,296,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

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