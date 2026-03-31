WealthNavi Inc. Sells 80,402 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

WealthNavi Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $260,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,873,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 657,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,721,000 after purchasing an additional 133,404 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $414.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.62 and its 200-day moving average is $407.50.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Commerzbank still expect rate cuts in H2 2026 to drive gold toward $5,000, a bullish macro scenario that would support GLD over the medium term. Rate cuts in H2 will drive gold to $5,000 – Commerzbank
- Positive Sentiment: FXEmpire notes central?bank demand (large official purchases cited) and geopolitically driven buying that can underpin bullion and ETF inflows if risk escalates, a tailwind for GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Eyes $4,600
- Positive Sentiment: After sharp selling, dip?buyers have stepped in at lower levels and gold briefly rebounded above $4,500, showing that bargain hunting could limit further ETF outflows and stabilize GLD. Gold rebounds above $4,500 as dip-buyers step in amid war-driven volatility
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco reports renewed safe?haven bids tied to the Iran war, which can intermittently lift bullion and GLD when geopolitical headlines intensify. Gold, silver see gains on modest safe-haven bidding
- Neutral Sentiment: Market updates show traders are monitoring economic fallout from the Iran war and data releases — the situation is driving day?to?day volatility but not a clear directional consensus for GLD. Gold Trading Higher as Traders Focus on Economic Fallout of the Iran War
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and intraday analyses highlight key entry levels for traders; such technical activity can amplify short?term moves in GLD but is agnostic for longer?term direction. Gold market analysis for March 30 – key intra-day price entry levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary (e.g., Ray Dalio) encouraging diversified hedges versus cash is a background theme that could support interest in gold/GLD over time, but its immediate effect is mixed. Ray Dalio Flags ‘Risky Times’
- Negative Sentiment: CNBC reports spot gold is on track for its largest monthly decline since 2008, a severe drop that directly pressures GLD’s NAV and investor sentiment. Gold on track for worst month since 2008
- Negative Sentiment: Large ETF outflows and reports of central?bank selling have accelerated liquidations; heavy outflows reduce GLD holdings and amplify downward pressure. Gold Drops 15% as ETF Outflows Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields, oil?driven inflation fears and mixed U.S.–Iran signals have reduced safe?haven demand at times, pushing gold (and GLD) lower in recent sessions. Gold Edges Lower Amid Divergent Signals on U.S.-Iran Talks
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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