WealthNavi Inc. Sells 80,402 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

WealthNavi Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $260,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,873,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 657,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,721,000 after purchasing an additional 133,404 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $414.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.62 and its 200-day moving average is $407.50.

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SPDR Gold Shares Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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