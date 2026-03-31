Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $76.16 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Micron’s HBM4 is now in mass production for Nvidia’s next?generation platform — a major product win that strengthens Micron’s position in high?margin AI memory markets. Micron’s HBM4 Is Now in Mass Production for Nvidia’s
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record fiscal results and is leaning into memory as a strategic part of the AI buildout — supports higher long?run demand and pricing power. Can Micron stock really jump 100%?
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street price targets remain materially above the current price, suggesting analyst conviction in continued upside despite the pullback. Wall Street Sees Plenty of Upside in Micron
- Positive Sentiment: Management is ramping capex to meet strong memory demand — positive for long?term revenue potential and for Micron’s equipment/supplier ecosystem. Micron Just Gave Incredible News to Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Micron is repeatedly featured among today’s trending tickers — heightened attention can amplify volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals. Trending tickers: Micron, Unilever…
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (Seagate, TSMC) highlight different exposures to AI demand and valuation — useful context for portfolio positioning, not a direct catalyst. Micron (MU) vs Seagate (STX)
- Negative Sentiment: Google’s new TurboQuant AI memory?compression algorithm sparked investor fears that models could require less DRAM/HBM, triggering a fresh sell?off in Micron and peers. Micron Slides 5% as Google’s AI Memory Algorithm Sparks…
- Negative Sentiment: Micron has continued to fall after its March earnings report — CNBC and others highlight a roughly 10% further slide as investors digest guidance, elevated capex and momentum unwinding. Micron stock sinks 10%
- Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sector sell?off and macro risk (geopolitical and market?wide selling) are exacerbating MU’s downward moves despite company?specific strengths. Chip Stocks Falls as Sector Selloff Deepens
Micron Technology Stock Performance
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 2.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 53,623 shares worth $21,832,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.