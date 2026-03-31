Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $76.16 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

MU opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $471.34. The stock has a market cap of $362.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.38 and a 200-day moving average of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 53,623 shares worth $21,832,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.