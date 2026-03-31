Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VEA stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.