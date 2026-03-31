Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Holdings Lessened by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,021,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,590,000 after buying an additional 1,715,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,718,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,547.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 924,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,467,000 after acquiring an additional 904,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,285,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,746,000 after acquiring an additional 469,957 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.3277 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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