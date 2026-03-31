LifeGoal Investments LLC Sells 17,405 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

LifeGoal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,424,000 after acquiring an additional 328,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,620,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,859,000 after acquiring an additional 209,640 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,569,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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