Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $30.75 EPS

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($26.50) by $30.75, FiscalAI reports. Solana had a negative net margin of 39,358.88% and a negative return on equity of 699.93%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Solana’s conference call:

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Solana Company has staked substantially all of its SOL and reported disciplined outperformance in staking yields— 6.8% average net yield in Q4 2025 vs a 6.2% system average, and 7.0% YTD 2026 vs 6.0% —generating steady on?chain revenue.

Solana Company has staked substantially all of its SOL and reported disciplined outperformance in staking yields— average net yield in Q4 2025 vs a system average, and YTD 2026 vs —generating steady on?chain revenue. Active capital markets and treasury management grew SOL per share by about 14% from the strategy start (Sept 18, 2025) to March 27, 2026, with roughly 2.33 million SOL on hand (Mar 27) and $7M of cash/stablecoins.

Active capital markets and treasury management grew SOL per share by about from the strategy start (Sept 18, 2025) to March 27, 2026, with roughly on hand (Mar 27) and $7M of cash/stablecoins. GAAP results show large volatility and non?cash charges—Q4 operating loss of $201.1M (including $178.3M unrealized digital asset losses)—and Q4 net income of $325.6M was driven by a $526.3M fair?value gain on PIPE stapled warrants, while FY2025 ended with a $40.9M net loss.

GAAP results show large volatility and non?cash charges—Q4 operating loss of (including unrealized digital asset losses)—and Q4 net income of was driven by a fair?value gain on PIPE stapled warrants, while FY2025 ended with a net loss. The company announced strategic growth initiatives—the Anchorage Digital + Kamino tri?party custody/borrowing arrangement (aimed to unlock an incremental 100–200 bps of yield) and the regional Pacific Backbone low?latency node build to target Asia?Pacific institutional services within 12–18 months.

Solana Trading Down 3.1%

HSDT opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Solana has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $366.68. The company has a market cap of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solana currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on HSDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solana in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solana in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Solana

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Helius Medical Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non?invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

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