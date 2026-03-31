Westend Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 547,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. UiPath comprises 2.5% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 464,304 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 472,468 shares of company stock worth $7,632,385. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $481.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Mizuho reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

See Also

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