Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $33.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,726,000 after acquiring an additional 175,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,856 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $6,177,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,743.7% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $963,238. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $270.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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