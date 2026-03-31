Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $13.81 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,395 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,478,000 after buying an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

VOO opened at $580.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.51. The stock has a market cap of $777.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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