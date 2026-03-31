Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $13.81 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,395 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,478,000 after buying an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.
Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pre?market strength in VOO was attributed to optimism around U.S. equities after headlines that could ease geopolitical tensions, lifting futures and ETF flows. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today?
- Positive Sentiment: Stock futures gained after comments from political leaders suggested a possible move toward de?escalation, which can prompt short?covering and rotation back into broad market ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Futures Gain…
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting attempts to bring peace to the Middle East is being read as a potential catalyst for renewed buying across U.S. indices, supporting ETF inflows. NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Trying to Recover on Monday
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s highlights REITs as one of the S&P 500’s highest?yielding sectors — sector rotations into high?yield areas can shift internal index weightings but don’t change VOO’s core market?cap exposure. REITs Are the S&P 500’s Highest Yielding Sector
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating whether recent weakness is a buying opportunity; that debate can boost volatility and short?term trading volume in broad ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 Nears Correction Territory. Wall Street Debates Buying the Dip.
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and options?flow notes on S&P levels to watch suggest delta?hedge and expiration dynamics contributed to last week’s volatility — important for traders, less so for long?term VOO holders. S&P 500 Levels to Watch Amid Dow, Nasdaq Correction
- Neutral Sentiment: Stories about a few individual stocks outperforming in March illustrate dispersion within the index — some names buoying VOO while others weigh on it. 3 Stocks Turn $10,000 Into $53,314 In 3 Months
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst warnings that the S&P 500 could drop further into correction territory (target ~6,150) because of geopolitical escalation are adding downside risk to broad?market ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 could fall to 6,150
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ reports the S&P faltered and oil topped $100/bbl after hopes for a quick end to the Iran conflict faded — higher oil and a risk?off move typically pressure equities and can prompt outflows from ETFs. S&P 500 Falters and Oil Rises After Hopes Fade for Quick End to Iran Conflict
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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