Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 788.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $551,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,437 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.56 and a 200-day moving average of $428.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Key Tesla News

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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