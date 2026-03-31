Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.35.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

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About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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