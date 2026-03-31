Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

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More Occidental Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on OXY from $45 to $67 (maintaining a “neutral” rating), effectively validating upside to the current price and supporting further buying interest. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target on OXY from $45 to $67 (maintaining a “neutral” rating), effectively validating upside to the current price and supporting further buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Occidental hit a new 12?month high following analyst upgrades — a technical catalyst that attracts momentum and trend?following flows. Read More.

Occidental hit a new 12?month high following analyst upgrades — a technical catalyst that attracts momentum and trend?following flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market writeups note OXY’s outperformance while broader indices lagged, highlighting strong recent demand and reinforcing bullish narratives. Read More.

Market writeups note OXY’s outperformance while broader indices lagged, highlighting strong recent demand and reinforcing bullish narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reference Berkshire Hathaway’s large stake (Warren Buffett’s endorsement), which supports perceptions of OXY as a lower?risk oil exposure in geopolitical uncertainty. Read More.

Investors continue to reference Berkshire Hathaway’s large stake (Warren Buffett’s endorsement), which supports perceptions of OXY as a lower?risk oil exposure in geopolitical uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term bullish takes (e.g., “Road to $100”) circulate as upbeat scenario analyses; useful for sentiment but speculative and not guaranteed to move near?term fundamentals. Read More.

Longer?term bullish takes (e.g., “Road to $100”) circulate as upbeat scenario analyses; useful for sentiment but speculative and not guaranteed to move near?term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several trend/stock?watch pieces (Zacks, other summaries) are drawing retail attention to OXY, increasing volume and volatility without a clear directional verdict. Read More.

Several trend/stock?watch pieces (Zacks, other summaries) are drawing retail attention to OXY, increasing volume and volatility without a clear directional verdict. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyses vs. peers (e.g., DT Midstream) provide context on relative valuation and strategy but are unlikely alone to drive a large price move. Read More.

Comparative analyses vs. peers (e.g., DT Midstream) provide context on relative valuation and strategy but are unlikely alone to drive a large price move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage flags that OXY may be near a short?term peak after a rapid rally, recommending covered?call sales to capture premium — a view that can encourage profit?taking and cap near?term upside. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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