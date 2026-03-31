Analysts Set Expectations for W&T Offshore FY2028 Earnings

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.36 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.26. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2,753.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 110,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 106,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,815,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 255,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.96%.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.