Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 21,805 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $951,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2,194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

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