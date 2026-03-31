Range Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,958,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,794,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,450,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,387,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,183,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,587,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,215,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 268,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,427,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 524,573 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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