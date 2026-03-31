Royal Fund Management LLC Has $24.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 234.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,431.2% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,383 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of IWM opened at $239.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $271.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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