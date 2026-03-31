Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $14.20 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,202,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 78,550 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 101,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.