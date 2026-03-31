Range Financial Group LLC Buys 18,649 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 289.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $256.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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