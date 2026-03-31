Royal Fund Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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