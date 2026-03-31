Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Position Boosted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VHT opened at $266.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

See Also

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