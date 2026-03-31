Paladin Wealth LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 961.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,758.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after buying an additional 2,279,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 1,551,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Netflix by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,656,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,341,000 after buying an additional 1,494,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $382,219.40. This represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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