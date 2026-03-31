IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives $6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded IO Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IOBT

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

IO Biotech Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOBT opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.